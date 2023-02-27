LAWRENCE, Kan. — Parents and teachers will rally outside the Lawrence School District Board of Education meeting Monday evening.

Some families and staff members are concerned over recommendations to close three school facilities and repurpose another one, but that’s not the only change that could happen in the district.

In a letter to families and employees posted on the district’s website, Lawrence School District’s Superintendent says he plans to recommend cutting staff positions and closing those buildings. He said the changes have to be made to strengthen the district for the future.

He said he also supports transitioning to a four-day student week, five-day staff week and for the district to begin using renewable energy to help save money.

“Much like we do with our own personal budgets, the school district must tighten its belt and direct our limited financial resources to protecting what we value most – high-quality teachers and staff in every classroom supporting student achievement and success,” Anthony Lewis, Lawrence School District Superintendent, said.

He goes on to write that based on data, the Lawrence School District isn’t expected to grow much for at least five years. At that point the community may see families moving into the area because of the Panasonic Plant being developed in De Soto.

“Projections indicate our enrollment will drop by 300 students by 2027-2028. Lower enrollment means less funding. The district simply cannot afford to continue to operate this inefficiently,” Lewis said.

The recommendations are the results of a five-month study of the district and its current, and future, needs. The school board also took into account feedback from public input sessions last month, according to the district.

“We understand school closings are emotional losses for students, staff, families, and communities. We love our schools, too. Our staff has worked hard to build strong relationships across the community and provide effective schools where students feel safe and welcome and experience success,” Lewis said.

The plan will close Broken Arrow, Pinckney, and Woodlawn Elementary Schools. It would also repurpose Liberty Memorial Central Middle School. Lewis says the district will save about $4.5 million by closing the buildings. That money will be put toward higher pay for teachers.

Families and staff who don’t agree with the plan are circulating a petition in hopes of preventing the closures.

They will also gather for a “Save our Schools” rally outside Monday night’s school board meeting at the Educational Support Center building at 110 McDonald Drive. The rally will take place from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The school board plans to vote on committee’s proposal during its meeting Monday evening.