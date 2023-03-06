LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Lawrence School District moves forward with plans to close two elementary schools.

The district will hold public hearings on the recommendation to close Broken Arrow and Pinckney Elementary Schools on Saturday, March 25.

The hearings for both schools will take place on the same day, according to the following schedule set by the district.

Broken Arrow Elementary School 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Broken Arrow gymnasium

Pinckney Elementary School 2-4 p.m. Pinckney gymnasium



The president of the school board will present the school closing proposals. Then the board will hear public comment.

Many parents and teachers have already been vocal against the plan to close schools. They say they are concerned about many issues, including transportation, safety, and the mental health of students who will be moved to new schools.

Lawrence Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Anthony Lewis proposed the cost-cutting measures in hopes of saving $4.5 million in order to increase teacher salaries.

The majority of the savings will actually come from increasing class size and eliminating 50 teaching positions at the middle and high school levels, according to the district’s plan.