LAWSON, Mo. — Taylor Smith, a high school student who completed requirements early, lost her fight to take part in upcoming graduation ceremonies.

Smith finished her schooling in the Lawson R-XIV School District a semester early. Since she technically graduated early, the school district said she can’t take part in the commencement ceremony next month.

The Lawson R-XIV Board of Education said it reviewed the decision and also discussed the existing requirements for students who graduate early.

The district said it decided it would not modify its policy retroactively at this time to allow Smith to be involved in the ceremony and walk with the Class of 2022.

“The board does believe in a careful review of district policies, especially when concerns are brought to them by patrons of the district. As such, they intend to review in-depth this area of the student handbook and seek input from district patrons in consideration of any future changes,” the board said in a statement released to FOX4.

Smith did sign a form agreeing to give up the right to take part in graduation when she graduated early.

