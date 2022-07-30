KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The back-to-school party gets underway at Legends Outlet.

With the school year quickly approaching, the shopping area at Village West is throwing an annual back-to-school event.

The fun takes place Saturday, July 30 from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Organizers said there’s something for every family offered during the celebration.

In addition to sales on back-to-school shopping, families will also find themed photo stations, text-to-win giveaways, games, a silent disco, a foam party, and other surprises.

The back-to-school event is hosted in partnership with Kansas City, Kansas Community College.

