LIBERTY, Mo. — Summer break is winding down for thousands of students across the Kansas City metro, which means it’s back to the classroom for school districts like Liberty.

“It’s always a little bit of a shock coming to a large high school like Liberty High, but in the same breath, the best advice I could give is get involved and stay involved, it makes the high school experience so much better,” first year Liberty High Principal Dr. Mike Sharp said.

The district is welcoming in 13,000 students and nearly 2,000 staff members for the 2023-2024 school year.

“I would love for the incoming freshman to understand the days might seem long, but at the end of it, it’s going to be really short,” senior Jackson Zimmer said, passing along some wisdom to high school newcomers. “So, you have to enjoy everything, take all the opportunities you can, learn to be you.”

This year is also a homecoming of sorts for Liberty High’s new assistant principal Tara Bell. She’s a graduate herself and is now looking forward to walking the halls as an administrator.

“I think we just want every student to feel like they belong here and that every student is seen, heard, and valued, every single day,” Bell said.

District leaders say they are prepared for the heatwave impacting the metro this week. Giving students who ride the bus water and adjusting sports practices when necessary.

“We really just want to focus on community and getting together, building relationships whether it’s in the classroom or on the stage or on the field,” superintendent Dr. Jeremy Tucker said.

Senior Andrew Esser said he’s starting the new year busy applying for colleges, and is excited to continue his track career at a Christian college next year.

“Wherever I’m going, I know that God has a plan for me and that he’s going to lead me through it and you know whatever college it is, I know that I’m going to find community and faith,” Esser said.