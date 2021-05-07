Medical Marijuana 101: Missouri colleges now offering cannabis coursework

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The jobs of tomorrow are here. And while it may come as a surprise to your parents (or grandparents), one of the most explosive industries in Missouri didn’t even exist a few years ago.

The medical marijuana industry.

And at least two Missouri universities are adjusting to the new job market with a curriculum built around cannabis.

Northwest Missouri State University and Saint Louis University are both offering certificates in the medical cannabis field.

“We are working on ways we can help scale up the workforce in Missouri, and this cannabis program is just one way we’re doing it,” said Dr. Jay Johnson, associate provost at Northwest Missouri.

The Northwest Missouri cannabis certificate program is offered online by third-party vendor Green Flower.

“They’re six months long. It’s three 8-week courses, fully online, and they’re asynchronous, which means you don’t have to be somewhere at a certain time even online, which is great,” said Daniel Kalef with Green Flower.

There are four different areas of concentration for the Northwest certificate: healthcare and medicine, law and policy, business of cannabis, and cannabis agriculture and horticulture.

Johnson said there has been very little criticism about the new program.

“Missouri is known as a fairly conservative state but the minds are changing on this and our board is kind of a reflection of our state,” Johnson told FOX4. “But they are very progressive when it comes to how we look at cannabis in the state of Missouri.”

