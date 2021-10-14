Meet the Gardner-Edgerton school board candidate hoping to represent District 1

GARDNER, Kan. — Ahead of the general election on Nov. 2, FOX4 is working to help voters get a better idea where candidates stand on issues impacting residents in the metro.

FOX4 sent out a questionnaire to candidates in more than 50 races in Johnson County.

Monica Jacobs is challenging incumbent Lana Sutton for a chance to represent the 1st district on the Gardner-Edgerton school board. 

FOX4 did not receive a response from Sutton. Here’s a look at what Jacobs had to say.  

Q: Do you feel the district’s COVID response has been adequate? If elected, what metric would you use in deciding district COVID precautions in the future?  

Jacobs: Early on there was not enough transparency between administration, the board and the public. It has improved over time. If elected, I would use the current method of following the Johnson County Health Department guidelines. 

Q: How can the district address learning loss students may have experienced during the pandemic? What initiatives would you support to prevent students from falling behind? 

Jacobs: I think there has to be additional research to determine if there has been a learning loss and then the ‘why’ behind it. If this is validated, I think virtual learning should be considered. 

Q: What plans do you have to help the district attract and maintain qualified staff?  

Jacobs: Survey current staff to determine challenges or concerns that have caused others to leave. Encourage transparency between administration and staff, and lead by example. 

Q: What changes, if any, would you like to see in the district budget?

Jacobs: I am not aware of any changes needed at the local area, but rather continue to encourage more funding from a state level. 

