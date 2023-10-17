SHAWNEE, Kan. — The superintendent of the Shawnee Mission School District has been announced as the 2024 Kansas Superintendent of the Year.

According to a press release, Dr. Michelle Hubbard’s commitment to student success stood out to the Kansas Superintendents’ Association review board throughout the interview process. As a result, she’s being named Kansas Superintendent of the Year.

Hubbard was evaluated on professionalism, communication, community involvement, and leadership.

According to KSSA, an area of Dr. Hubbard’s focus as superintendent has been on the achievement of graduating seniors with Market Value Assets (MVA). Those assets give students industry-valued skills that create a more seamless transition from school to postsecondary education and/or the workforce.

Dr. Hubbard credits the success to the district’s focus and investment in seeing the outcome improve.

“Our community has provided the district with a very clear focus. It is my responsibility to ensure that we prioritize all of our resources towards that focus,” Hubbard said.

Dr. Michelle Hubbard started her role as superintendent of the Shawnee Mission School District on July 1, 2021. In her role, she serves 26,000 students and employs 3,500 staff members.

She has served on numerous professional boards and committees. Those include the Kansas School Superintendents Association Board of Directors, the Kansas/Missouri Superintendent Forum Board of Directors, the American Association of School Administrators Governing Board, and the Board of the Kansas State High School Activities Association.

As the 2024 Kansas Superintendent of the Year, Dr. Hubbard’s application will be submitted to the American Association of School Superintendents (AASA) for consideration as the 2024 National Superintendent of the Year. National finalists will be announced in January 2024.