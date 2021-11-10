Mother of teen stabbed at KCK school hopes district adds safety measures

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Two F.L. Schlagle High School students remain in custody after another student was stabbed outside the school Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, the victim is recovering at home. Family said the student injured is 19-year-old Stavon Jackson.

His mom, Marquetta Hill, hopes the district has new safety measurements after the incident.

“My son could’ve lost his life,” Hill said. “Nobody was there to help him, and I was scared because I thought I was going to lose my son.”

Hill said her son was in the fight of his life Tuesday morning. In a video, a female student is seen making multiple attempts at stabbing Jackson.

Jackson has five stab wounds in his back and wounds on the side of his head and neck.

“They told me I was stabbed nine times with 14 stitches,” Jackson said.

He said the male student fighting him is the girl’s brother. Jackson believes he was attacked because he didn’t want to date the girl.

“I went to school to learn,” said Jackson. “Not to bother nobody or none of that.”

Jackson said the male student came up to him and wanted to fight, so he fought back, but he didn’t know the other student would jump in.

“I didn’t feel none of the pain until afterwards,” Jackson said.

Outrage and pain filled the room while family re-watched video of the fight outside the school.

“It’s traumatizing to look at that,” Hill said. “I don’t even want to look at them videos.”

Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools said the fight happened around 7 a.m. before staff arrive to the school, but Jackson’s mom has a problem with that.

“Y’all need to have more security out there,” Hill said. “It’s teenagers, come on now.”

She’s hoping what happened to her son brings some awareness to the district.

“It was hurtful, like it was traumatizing,” Hill said. “It really hurt me to the core of my heart.”

Hill said another concern she has is her son being suspended from school when she feels like he was trying to protect himself.

FOX4 reached out to the district to see if it’s taking any new safety precautions. The district said the school will have a heavier police presence throughout the week. The district also said it can’t release any information on juveniles.

Kansas City, Kansas, police said they’re still investigating.