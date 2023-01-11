KEARNEY, Mo. — The Kearney School District is at the point where it needs to reconsider building another elementary school.

The Kearney School District announced Wednesday it is stopping construction on the district’s fifth elementary school because of the increasing costs of the project. Instead it plans to see if other, cheaper, options could serve the district better.

Voters approved a bond increase in 2022. The issue was supposed to pay for the new school, as well as renovations at the other four elementary schools.

“Our community has always done a great job of planning ahead and preparing for change. We must always be good stewards of public resources and operate openly. That is why we are re-evaluating our facility needs. We will also continue to move forward on the other projects included under the Prop B bond.” Dr. Miller, Kearney School District

Soaring inflation and supply chain shortages are the two biggest issues adding to the cost of the project, according to the district.

“We always want to use public funds in the most responsible and efficient way possible. We will share information and gather feedback, including input from the community, over the next several weeks in order to help the School Board to make an informed decision.” Dr. Miller, Kearney School District

The school board said alternatives to building the fifth elementary school could include renovations and additions to current buildings. The district said the plan could save it millions of dollars.

The school district and board members are working to plan some type of survey or meeting where the public will be able to ask questions, offer suggestions, and learn more about the position the Kearney School District finds itself.