LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — The Lee’s Summit School District launched a new program to help students with mental health needs.

The district announced it partnered with Burrell Behavioral Health to provide school-based mental health services at seven schools.

Mental and behavioral health clinics began this week at Lee’s Summit High School, Pleasant Lea Middle School, Lee’s Summit Elementary, Meadow Lane Elementary, Trailridge Elementary, Sunset Valley Elementary and Underwood Elementary.

The remaining schools in LSR7 will have a semester phase-in process, and every school will receive this opportunity over the next two school years.

Therapists and case management for each student will also be provided.

The pilot program will offer a number of services from academic development to addressing mental health issues.

“This program, coupled with the meaningful support that LSR7 students receive from our dedicated counseling and ed therapist team, empowers us to expand our commitment to student and staff wellness at a time when supporting the mental health of our school community is as important as ever,” Dr. Rexanne Hill, executive director of student support for the Lee’s Summit R-7 Schools, said.

The district said the program aligns with the its plans of school-based health centers dedicated to student and staff wellness.

