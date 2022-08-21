KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two schools in the North Kansas City School District will celebrate the first first day of school.

Students return to classes in the school district on Monday, Aug. 22.

Hundreds of students will head back-to-school at Maplewood and Davidson Elementary Schools, two brand new buildings opening this year. The schools replace older elementary schools in the district.

Each school has unique characteristics that both students and guardians will notice.

Davidson Elementary

North Kansas City Schools says Davidson was built to celebrate diversity.

Families and students will notice the names of historic minority leaders featured throughout the new school. The district said there are plans to add murals later.

The new building has large windows and skylights to maximize natural light, and an outdoor courtyard will be used as an outdoor learning space, or for lunch.

Maplewood Elementary

Maplewood Elementary school was designed with a strong connection to nature in mind, according to the North Kansas City School District.

The new school features modern updates such as collaborative learning areas and an outdoor courtyard which can also be utilized as a learning space.

Maplewood Elementary School | Source: North KC School District

The district said the building was designed to let as much natural light into the building as possible. Leaders point to studies that indicate daylight impacts a children’s overall health and well-being and can significantly improve academic performance.

Briarcliff Elementary

In addition to the two new schools, crews renovated Briarcliff Elementary School.

The project included a new gym, updated cafeteria space, multipurpose room, and classroom upgrades.

Briarcliff Elementary School | Source: North KC School District

A no-tax increase bond voters passed in 2020 paid for all three projects.

