NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Students in the North Kansas City School District will have a change to get used to when they head back to classrooms next week.

The district said cell phones will not be allowed inside classrooms from the first bell of the day until school is dismissed at 2:40 p.m. In fact, district policy states the phones must be concealed and secured in lockers or backpacks.

Cell phone use will be allowed during a passing period and during lunch breaks, according to the school district.

The district decided on the policy to create a welcoming and safe environment for students. According to the district, student cell phone use was identified as a tremendous distraction preventing schools from achieving that goal.

Families who need to get ahold of a student should call the student’s school office to have the message relayed instead of calling or texting a student’s cell phone.

Students will face the following consequences for violating the district’s policy.

1st Offense Confiscation Parent Contact Student Pickup

2nd Offense Confiscation Parent Contact Parent Pickup

3rd Offense Confiscation Parent Contact Parent Pickup Detention

4th Offense Confiscation Parent Meeting Parent Pickup Suspension



Students have district-issued MacBooks to use, meaning cell phones are not needed for school work.

The North Kansas City school district implemented a cell phone policy before COVID-19, but the phones were never actually banned from the classroom.

A spokesperson said the latest policy tightens up the district’s procedure regarding cell phone use in schools and specific consequences for violating the rules.

