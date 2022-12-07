KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Student teachers will be paid for their time in the North Kansas City School District.

The district announced it will begin offering student teachers a $2,500 stipend beginning with the spring semester next year. The district says it has plans to expand the stipend to $5,000 for student teachers who are in classrooms for the 2023-2024 school year.

North Kansas City Schools says it is the first district in the metro to pay student teachers.

The district hopes the program will encourage college students to get into the education field and help the district combat teacher shortages by hiring teachers who were student teachers in the district.

The school district struggled to hire bus drivers, paraprofessionals, food service employees, and workers to help with school-age childcare earlier this school year.

Student teachers are required to have classroom experience before graduating from college, but the position usually isn’t paid. That can lead to financial issues for people who want to become teachers. The North Kansas City stipend covers the entire student teaching requirement which is one to two semesters.

About 30 student teachers will be eligible for the stipend when the spring semester starts in January, according to the district. The hope is to expand the number of student teachers in the district to 50 by August.

The North Kansas City School District says the stipends will be paid through a federal teacher recruitment and retention grant.

