KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The North Kansas City School District announces its next superintendent.

The district hired Dr. Rochel Daniels to lead North Kansas City Schools when Dr. Dan Clemens retires at the end of the 2023-24 school year. Until then, Daniels will serve as Chief of Staff and work alongside Clemens, according to the district.

“I’m humbled and honored to have the opportunity to serve our students and exceptional staff. I look forward to continuing the district’s mission to be relentless champions for all,” Daniels said.

Daniels has worked as a teacher, and in other roles, in the North Kansas City School District for 24 years.

In her current role as Assistant Superintendent of Organizational Development, the district says Daniels oversees leadership development and communications. She also facilitated the effort to develop North Kansas City School’s latest five-year Strategic Plan.