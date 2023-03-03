ARLINGTON, Va. — A group of students from the North Kansas City School District are learning outside of the classroom this week.

Four Oak Park High School students, Xavery Wright, Ashley Eitel, Emma Drake and Will Horseman, laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington Cemetery.

A total of 32 students from the school are on the four-day trip to Washington, D.C.

“We take part in the wreath laying because it’s an emotional and moving experience for the kids. I think the realization of the sacrifice that so many Americans have made hits home when there is complete silence and respect as the taps are played,” Bryan Edinger, Oak Park teacher, said.

The school district says two Oak Park teachers organized the trip. This is the sixth year students have traveled to the nation’s capital to see and experience some of the landmarks they study.

A total of 250 students have taken the trip to experience the real-life history and civics lesson.

The group will also visit a number of memorials, including the Smithsonian Museum, FBI Building and Supreme Court, among others.