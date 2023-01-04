OLATHE, Kan. — Some families with students in the Olathe School District will face a drastic change when school resumes this week.

The district says it will begin rolling bus transportation blackouts on Jan. 5.

On those transportation blackout days, buses will not pick up students who go to certain schools. Instead families will be responsible for getting their students to and from classes.

You can see a full list of impacted bus routes, and the days schools will be impacted below:

Monday: 502 California Trail Middle School 543 Manchester Park Elementary School 552 Mission Trail Middle School 579 Summit Trail Middle School and Ravenwood Elementary School 605 Frontier Trail Middle School 627 Briarwood Elementary School

Tuesday: 537 Pioneer Trail Middle School and Indian Creek Elementary School 572 Summit Trail Middle School and Mahaffie Elementary School 630 Olathe East High School and Countryside Elementary School 633 Frontier Trail Middle School and Green Springs Elementary School

Wednesday : 557 Oregon Trail Middle School and Clearwater Creek Elementary School 558 California Trail Middle School and Regency Place Elementary School 538 Summit Trail Middle School and Westview Elementary School 591 Santa Fe Trail Middle School and Mahaffie Elementary School

: Thursday : 597 Frontier Trail Middle School and Tomahawk Elementary School 599 Olathe North High School and Heatherstone Elementary School 635 Meadow Lane Elementary School 657 Santa Fe Trail Middle School

: Friday : 525 Summit Trail Middle School and Ravenwood Elementary School 561 Pleasant Ridge Elementary School 562 Santa Fe Trail Middle School 570 Pioneer Trail Middle School 576 Walnut Grove Elementary School

:

Families affected by the bus route cuts will receive a 20% discount for their second-semester bus fee.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

According to the district, winter weather, a driver shortage, and an increase in driver absences is the reason it can no longer provide transportation for all bus routes.