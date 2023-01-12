OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe Public Schools board will get an update on its CrisisAlert system Thursday that was implemented last year after a shooting at Olathe East High School.

New badges that all employees wear, along with their ID badge, allow them to report problems like a possible active shooter or behavior issues.

Olathe was the first district to implement CrisisAlert in the Kansas City area.

“There certainly was a learning curve for some buildings in terms of what constitutes a crisis or classroom disruption,” Assistant Superintendent of Middle School Education Dr. Jim McMullen said.

All district employees have the badge and can use it for immediate assistance anywhere on school property.

The technology also allows staff members to initiate a campus-wide lockdown at the touch of a button, if the situation requires it.

A presentation from the district said majority of the badge alerts were used at elementary schools. Nearly 80% of calls at all schools were for behavior.

“Most of the time that tends to be in the classroom,” McMullen said. “And really behavior can be a lot of different things, but it’s typically something that impedes instruction from happening.”

The district said it already began researching this system before the school shooting at Olathe East last spring.

Jaylon Elmore has been charged with attempted capitol murder for shooting school resource officer Erik Clark. Court documents say Clark shot and disarmed Elmore.

Clark and assistant principal Dr. Kaleb Stoppel were shot and hospitalized during the incident, but were released from the hospital later that night.