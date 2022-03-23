OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe School District will no longer be offering a 100% virtual option for students this fall.

The Olathe School District launched the Olathe Virtual School (OVS) last fall. Low enrollment numbers paired with the high costs to operate the school has led the district to discontinue its virtual program at the end of the 2021-2022 school year.

“Making this decision was not taken lightly, and we are committed to helping our families find the best learning environment for their children, whether that is through our outstanding traditional school settings or other virtual options,” Virtual Learning Coordinator Ryne Huff said.

Approximately 300 students are currently enrolled in OVS, making up about 1% of total district enrollment. The all-virtual school cost the district approximately $2.7 million to operate.

The last day for Olathe Virtual School will be May 19 for seniors and May 25 for all other students.

Families will work directly with the Olathe Virtual School administrators to work out a plan for their child’s return to the classroom. The district’s Human Resources staff will also be working with OVS teachers and staff to find other open positions in the district for next school year.