KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Park Hill High School employee has been placed on leave after reportedly repeating racist language that a student said.

In a letter to families, Principal Brad Kincheloe said the incident happened Monday at school.

Kincheloe said a student used “racist, inappropriate language,” and then the Park Hill staff member repeated that same language when questioning the student.

Kincheloe said they reached out to students who saw the incident, and their families, to make sure the district has the whole story and offer support. The Park Hill principal said they are providing counseling to anyone students or staff in regard to this incident.

While the district investigates, the employee has been placed on leave; the student is being disciplined based on district policy.

“We appreciate the students and staff who helped us investigate and respond, so we can make sure our school is safe for all our students and staff,” Kincheloe said.