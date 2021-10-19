Park Hill superintendent to step down at end of school year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Park Hill School District superintendent will step down from her role at the end of the school year, the district said.

Superintendent Dr. Jeanette Cowherd announced Tuesday that she has asked the school board not to extend her contract, which expires at the end of the school year on June 30, 2022.

Cowherd said she does not know what her next steps will be, but she is looking forward to new opportunities with the flexibility to spend more time with her family and friends.

“I absolutely love this school district – the students, staff, families and community – and I want nothing but the best for Park Hill, now and in the future,” Cowherd said.

“I am proud of the work that we have accomplished together. Updating and building new facilities for our students and staff, redistricting, school start times, believing in our vision that high school could look different without sacrificing high expectations and academic integrity, working toward our goal that every student in the district has access and opportunities and feels safe and welcome in our schools, providing recognition to our staff for their amazing work, and always putting the needs of our students first. We have remained resilient during difficult times and continued to work together as we untangle the impacts and unknowns of this pandemic.”

Park Hill Board of Education President Janice Bolin said the Board is very sorry to see Cowherd go.

“We appreciate Dr. Cowherd’s leadership and her commitment to our Park Hill community,” Bolin said. “She will be dearly missed, and she will be a hard act to follow.”

Bolin said the Board plans to conduct a national search for Park Hill’s next superintendent, informed by extensive input from students, staff, families and the community.