PARKVILLE, Mo. — Park University says lower enrollment numbers are forcing it to cut costs, and that includes potentially reducing faculty.

The university, located in Parkville, said it has determined retrenchment — or the process of reducing costs due to budget or programming considerations — is necessary.

In a memo sent Monday to the faculty union, Park University Provost Dr. Michelle Myers said any faculty impacted would be alerted by Oct. 30. The university has not determined how many positions could be affected.

Online records show enrollment at Park University has declined by nearly 33% between fall 2019 and fall 2022.

A spokesperson for Park University released the following statement:

“Colleges and universities nationwide have faced challenges in enrollment since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and more competition is anticipated as demographic changes are leading to a smaller pool of high school graduates.

“Park University acknowledges this reality and is conducting a comprehensive university-wide review of both expenditures and growth opportunities, and has invited its faculty to participate in this process.

“Park University’s unwavering dedication to transforming lives through education remains unshaken. The university’s leadership is confident that Park will not only overcome the current challenges, but also emerge stronger and more resilient.”