Pembroke Hill School’s $52 million renovation nearly finished

The last hallway bell soon will ring for a nearly $52 million revamp spanning a range of facilities at Pembroke Hill School’s Ward Parkway campus.

In late summer, workers polished off a new 16,000-square-foot dining hall building with three new classrooms, including for robotics, speech and debate, and a multipurpose room.

Also finished in August was the Arts Connector skywalk between the dining hall and Centennial Hall, with more than 1,500 square feet of gallery space in tandem with its adjacent art gallery, and renovations for the Hall Student Center, with a larger lobby and food service serving area.

Officials anticipate completing the effort’s balance during the coming months. Work on a new 53,000-square-foot athletic center, including competition and auxiliary gyms with courts for physical education classes, competitions and tournaments, is set to wrap in December. Open space in place of the school’s Pierson Gym is to follow in early 2022.