KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Piper School District is laying out some rules for success as it prepares for the first day of school this week.

Some students will begin heading back to class Wednesday, Aug. 10.

First Bell

Wednesday, Aug. 10 Half day for 6th and 9th Grade Students Half day for all new 6th – 12th Grade Students

Thursday, Aug. 11 First full day of school



The district also has special procedures in place for the first day of school.

Kindergarten Parents can walk a child to the door and “hug and go” without entering the classroom Students can arrive as early as 8:30 a.m. and parents must leave by 8:40 a.m. This applies only to Kindergarten students and only on the first day of school

1st and 2nd Grades Students follow all typical procedures Parents are not allowed inside the building on first day of school

Dismissal District said no “special pick up” on first day of school



Menus

A supplier that delivers food for the Piper School District says it is experiencing supply chain issues and a lack of delivery drivers.

OPAA! Food Management Inc. suggests families check the school district’s website daily for the most up to date menu. The company warns that while the number of meal choices may be reduced, breakfast and lunch will be available daily to all students.

Transportation

Piper says it is fully staffed for the first day of school.

The company it contracts with for transportation services is currently trying to hire additional bus drivers. The school district said the bus company has enough drivers to prevent any delays in services for students and families to begin the new school year.

Bond Projects

Voters passed a massive bond project to support the district for years to come.

A spokesperson for the district says it is working to finalize designs and plans for the construction and renovation that will happen in the near future.

The district plans to break ground on its first project later this fall. The project is expected to be completed August 2024.

