The Platte County School District has about half of the $60 million it needs to build a workforce development center, and it recently launched a capital campaign to seek the rest of the funding.

The building will replace an existing facility that can hold about 500 high school students from 16 schools in Platte and Clay counties. The center, which will be on Platte Purchase Road north of U.S. Highway 152, has a planned opening in 2026.

As part of Missouri’s fiscal year 2023 budget, the state committed $30 million to the project. Kansas City real estate developer Hunt Midwest said it would donate up to $2 million, representing the first private donation.

“As our local communities continue to struggle with an ongoing workforce shortage, it is more important than ever to provide high school students and adult learners with the education and skills they need for career readiness and advancement,” said Tom McVey, a director of business development at Clark & Enersen, which was hired to be a community liaison.

