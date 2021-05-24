Renowned Dutch artist designs massive piece for Pembroke Hill’s new dining hall

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Major construction is underway at Pembroke Hill School’s Ward Parkway campus this summer.

When students return to school this fall, there will be a new 16,000-square-foot dining hall.

But it’s the art piece in the dining hall that’s catching attention. Metal trees in one of the building’s massive windows are expected to be a focal point for students on campus, as well as those traveling on Ward Parkway.

The art piece was designed by renowned Dutch artist Jan Hendrix. He hopes this piece makes students wonder.

“I hope they stare at that window, and they get lost a bit longer,” he said. “And then they stare at a leaf, and that might be a first step to see what’s connect to the rest of that leaf.”

The dining hall will open to students next school year.

