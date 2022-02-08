KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Last week, a Zoom call for Rockhurst University’s Black Student Union was interrupted with racial slurs and child pornography.

On Tuesday, more than 500 students, faculty and community members rallied, responding to what the university president called an act of hate.

“Fortunately the hosts were able to put a stop to the racial slurs they were hurling at us,” Black Student Union President Bri’Yana Merrill, who spoke at Tuesday’s event.

The group’s original virtual event was designed to highlight and showcase Black businesses around Kansas City to students at Rockhurst. Black Student Union members in the meeting described the hijacking as racist comments followed by images of Child pornography, causing the students to believe was intentional.

“It was definitely a targeted attack. That happened during Black History Month, at a BSU event,” said Tia Johnson, a Rockhurst student.

The university responded sharply, calling the attack an act of hate. Meanwhile, three separate law enforcement agencies have opened investigations into the virtual attack, including the FBI, FOX4 confirmed Tuesday.

“We are accompanying students. We’re working together side by side with them to ensure that they feel safe on campus and that they have a safe learning environment,” said Hubert Benitez, interim chief inclusion officer at Rockhurst University

“I really appreciated that. It made me feel as if the university took it serious right out the gate,” Johnson said.

But Tuesday’s rally was all about hundreds of people from all walks of life standing shoulder to shoulder with the Black Student Union, calling for justice, but more importantly being allies in the fight — one that is still ongoing.

“To see so many, it looked like the majority of the campus that’s here today was here. That was, it was just beautiful,” Johnson said.

The Black Student Union said it plans on rescheduling the original virtual event.