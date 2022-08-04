KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals are stepping up to help make sure teachers have what they need to begin the new school year.

Teachers spend an average of $750 of their own money each year on supplies for their students, according to a study last year.

To help ease that burden, the Royals and Royals Charities plan to spend $2,000 on 10 teachers in the next 24 hours.

Every teacher in the area can visit Royals Twitter and Facebook accounts and reply with a link to their Amazon School Supply Wish List.

The organization will chose 10 teachers on each platform. Those 20 teachers will each receive $100 worth of supplies.

The contest closes at 10 a.m. Friday.

The idea is similar to what Brittany Mahomes did last month.

Mahomes re-posting teacher wish lists for all of her 1.1 million Instagram followers to see, click and donate.

Local teachers who responded said people are generously buying and gifting.

