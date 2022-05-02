OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Students in the Shawnee Mission School District will now get to start their summer vacation a week early.

Superintendent Michelle Hubbard announced the 2021-22 school year will be ending early, bumping up the last day of school for all students. Originally pre-Kindergarten (pre-K) students were scheduled to be in school through Monday, May 23, with all other students in school through Tuesday, May 24.

Hubbard said the calendar is being adjusted because the district did not use all the days built into the school calendar for inclement weather.

The last day of school for students K-11 will now be Tuesday, May 19. The last day of school for pre-K students will be Monday, May 18.

The calendar change will not affect graduation times for seniors. Students at Shawnee Mission East and Shawnee Mission South are set to graduate on Tuesday, March 17. Shawnee Mission West and Shawnee Mission North will host graduation on Wednesday, May 18. Shawnee Mission Northwest and Horizons will have graduation on Thursday, May 19.