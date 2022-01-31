PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — To keep up with student needs, the Shawnee Mission School District is hoping to build onto an existing high school.

On Tuesday, the Prairie Village Planning Commission will review a proposal to create a new addition at Shawnee Mission East High School.

The district is requesting site plan approval to construct a new two-story, 7,600-square-foot addition on the north side of the existing building. The addition will include two new classrooms and multipurpose space as well as additional storage.

The addition would be built within a courtyard area between two existing wings on the northern end of the building. If approved, the addition would open up to a fenced in outdoor learning space featuring native plant gardens and stepped native grass terraces with concrete retaining walls.

Outline of proposed addition and outdoor learning space.

If approved by the planning commission, the project would progress to the Prairie Village City Council for final approval.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.