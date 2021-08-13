Spring Hill School District rolls out new solar project to help cut energy costs

SPRING HILL, Kan. – This fall, the Spring Hill School District will use the power of the sun to help power the local high school.

The USD 230 School District has partnered with Evergy Energy Solutions and EnergyLink to build a new 750 kilowatt solar array next to Spring Hill High School.

The ground-mount solar field will stretch across roughly three acres of land behind the high school and will generate approximately 1,306,022 kilowatt hours of power annually. That’s equivalent to burning more than 1million pounds of coal, or charging roughly 112 million smartphones.

Kyley Delphia, facilities director for USD 230, said Evergy will cover the cost of maintenance of the new facility for the first 20 years of the project.

“It isn’t costing us (the district) anything [to install]. Really we will actually be making money. Year one we should be cash flow positive at $10,000. Then after year 30, we should be over $4 million cash flow positive,” Delphia said.

The district will also incorporate the new solar farm into the curriculum. Delphia said each grade level across the district will learn about solar energy.

“Our students always come first, their needs. We felt it was a benefit not only to save utility costs and put more money back into the classroom, but also to provide a unique learning experience for students,” Delphia said. “We are building a curriculum program based on solar and renewable energies that students will get involved with.”

Installation of the solar panels is expected to be complete by October.