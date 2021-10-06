St. Thomas Aquinas High teacher arrested, booked in Johnson County jail

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A Johnson County teacher has been arrested and booked in jail Wednesday.

St. Thomas Aquinas High School sent an email to families that choir director Joe Heidesch was arrested. Online jail records show he was booked into Johnson County jail on a charge of breach of privacy.

He has not been formally charged as of Wednesday night and is being held in jail without bond for now. He has an initial court hearing Thursday.

The school said Heidesch has been placed on administrative leave pending a police investigation.

FOX4 is working to gather more details on the allegations against the private school teacher.

“With this type of news, it is important to assure our students their safety and well-being are our top priority,” the school said in its letter to families.

Here’s the full letter from St. Thomas Aquinas President Brian Schenck:

This morning we learned one of our teachers, Choir Director Mr. Joe Heidesch, was arrested. Mr. Heidesch has been placed on administrative leave from Saint Thomas Aquinas pending a police investigation. We send this communication in the spirit of transparency and care for our community.

We recognize while you may have questions, this matter is in the hands of civil authorities. We will share additional information as we are able. Our focus at this point is to support the spiritual and academic needs of our students.

With this type of news, it is important to assure our students their safety and well-being are our top priority. We encourage you to take this opportunity to talk with your children and allow them to process the information in a safe and supportive environment.

Please be assured the performing arts program will continue with our full support. While we are saddened and concerned by this development, we are reminded of the importance of our faith and of the strength of our community. We care deeply about our students and will carefully monitor the situation and tend to their needs.

Please keep our community in your prayers and know you are in ours.