KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Students and staff returned to Hogan Prep Academy for the first time in two weeks Monday, and safety changes greeted students at the door.

Hogan Prep decided to stagger schedules for high school students. It also added at least two security guards on the elementary and middle school campuses.

Those are some of the most noticeable changes after the Missouri Charter Public School Commission temporarily closed the charter school earlier this month over safety concerns. Those concerns include strangers being in the building during school hours and student fights.

The commission told administrators at Hogan Prep to make changes to improve safety and submit a detailed safety plan for review and approval.

While the commission wouldn’t release specific details of the plan, it did say the plan met the requirements set by the commission.

But, the work at the charter school isn’t complete.

The commission ordered Hogan Prep to submit a safety plan for the second semester. The commission must receive it by Jan. 9. The school must also submit an assessment of Hogan Prep’s leadership team and explain the funding to support the additional safety proposal.

