KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Each month, FOX4 is teaming up with Volkswagen of Lee’s Summit to honor the hard work of educators making an impact in the Kansas City area. Our “Teacher of the Month” winner for May is Amanda Bearden of Northgate Middle School in the North Kansas City School District.

Mrs. Bearden was nominated by a parent of a student at Meadowbrook Elementary, where she taught for 13 years before taking on a new role at Northgate Middle in the 2022-2023 year. She is now a Student Support Teacher, where she assists with a variety of students and teachers in different grades and subjects.

“I can support teachers but also support students at the same time,” Bearden told FOX4’s Loren Halifax during our visit to Northgate Middle. “That’s really the goal, to be an extra set of hands to push students where they should be, where they can be.”

Bearden’s position is unique. Few schools in the district, let alone the area, have such a role like hers at Northgate.

“This is not a role that every building has,” Bearden said. “But it’s been so fun to say here’s a need, can I jump in and help.”

Sometimes Bearden assists students individually. Other times, she may be helping an entire class with a particularly difficult lesson. She says it’s important to have the student feel that sense of accomplishment after mastering something new.

“It’s really nice to have that light bulb go off and to know that you’re successful at what you’re doing,” Bearden said.

Bearden received a $750 gift card as her prize for being this month’s winner. You can watch FOX4’s visit with her in the video at the top of the page.

Our Teacher of the Month series will be on hold for June and July while students across the metro are out for summer break. It will resume in August.

