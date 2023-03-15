LIBERTY, Mo. – Each month, FOX4 is teaming up with Volkswagen of Lee’s Summit to honor the hard work of educators making an impact in the Kansas City area. Our newest “Teacher of the Month” winner is Amy Jo May, who teaches 4th grade at Manor Hill Elementary School in the Liberty School District.

“I love the kids and I love coming to school every day”, May told FOX4’s Loren Halifax during our visit to Manor Hill. “You get up in the morning and you go. Sometimes I look frazzled, sometimes I put together, but I get here every day because I really care about the kids, and we have a lot of fun.”

May is currently in her 13th year of teaching. She says she finds ways to make learning fun and interactive for the students. In the month of March, she does a “March Madness Challenge” to help her students learn topics such as math.

“We try to take in sports and other things too and work them into our lessons”, May said. “So, we’re working on fractions and today they’re shooting three pointers and free throws and tying it in with fractions.”

She was nominated by a Manor Hill parent, with one of her children currently in May’s class. In the mother’s nomination to FOX4, she shared how much May cares about former and current students, going on to say, “I’m blessed that all my kids have had her as a teacher”.

May’s students agreed, telling FOX4 she helps them get better at new things and is encouraging in the classroom.

As the March “Teacher of the Month” winner, May received a $750 gift card. Though she’s not sure what she will buy with the gift card just yet, May and her students agreed on one thing: “This could buy a lot of M&M’s!”

