OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — For December, FOX4’s Teacher of the Month is not just one winner, but a unique trio of fifth grade teachers.

Elizabeth Brassfield, Sussanna Hardaway, and Yvonne Turner have taught in the same fifth-grade pod at Oak Hill Elementary in Overland Park for two decades.

Brassfield attended Oak Hill as a child. She knew she wanted to teach when she was 5 years old, in Kindergarten. She joined the teaching staff at Oak Hill early in her career, meeting Hardaway and Turner there and eventually forming a bond.

“We’ve had our own children and losses and celebrations, and these are the first calls that we make,” Brassfield said. “This is our family.”

“We have been together so long, it really is a family thing at this point.” Hardaway said. “They’re easy to talk to, easy to get along with, the trust is there, (and) we believe in each other.”

That strong bond between Brassfield, Hardaway and Turner is so well-loved at Oak Hill that there’s a photo collage of them in the teacher workroom. There’s also a sign on it that says “20 Years and Counting.”

“They’ve got me.” Turner said. “It’s good to know you have people looking out for you to make your day great too.”

All three were nominated by Gifted Education teacher Maddie Bozich. Bozich credits them for inspiring her, ever since her career began a few years ago.

“It’s so admirable to see how much they give back,” Bozich said. “Not only to their students, but to the teachers that work at Oak Hill, too.”

For their longtime dedication to teaching and their dedication to each other, they won $750 in gift cards as our December Teachers of the Month. You can nominate your favorite educator online by clicking on this link.

FOX4’s Teacher of the Month contest is sponsored by Volkswagen Lee’s Summit.