These are the best public, private school districts in the Kansas City area for 2022

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Schools on opposite sides of the state line take the top spots for best public and private school districts in the Kansas City area, according to new lists.

Blue Valley Unified School District in Johnson County was ranked no. 1 among local public schools while The Pembroke Hill School in Kansas City, Missouri, was deemed the best private school.

That’s all according to new 2022 rankings from the site Niche, which analyzes public data and reviews to create rankings, report cards and more for schools, colleges and neighborhoods.

Here are the top 15 public school districts in the Kansas City area:

Blue Valley Unified School District Blue Springs R-IV School District Lee’s Summit R-VII School District DeSoto Unified School District Olathe Public Schools Park Hill School District North Kansas City School District Liberty School District Shawnee Mission School District Grain Valley R-V School District Piper-Kansas City Unified School District Gardner-Edgerton Unified School District Smithville R-II School District Basehor-Linwood Unified School District Ewing Marion Kauffman School

Here are the top 15 private schools in the Kansas City area:

The Pembroke Hill School The Barstow School Notre Dame de Sion School for Girls Rockhurst High School St. Teresa’s Academy Hyman Brand Hebrew Academy Kansas City Christian School St. James Academy Whitefield Academy St. Thomas Acquinas High School Faith Christian Academy Maranatha Academy Bishop Miege High School Blue Ridge Christian School The Lutheran High School of Kansas City

Niche said its 2022 Best School Districts lists are based on analysis of key statistics and reviews from students and parents using U.S. Department of Education data. Districts are ranked based on state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality and more.

You can find the full list of KC’s best private schools for 2022 here or see all the best public schools in Kansas City here.