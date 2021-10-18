These are the best value public colleges in America

FILE — The University of Virginia on Saturday, May 16, 2020, in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

There are many differences between public and private colleges. Public universities often have larger class sizes and more degree options while private universities are known for better access to professors and greater geographical diversity among students because in-state tuition isn’t a consideration.

But the biggest difference for many? Cost.

Stacker looked at Niche’s 2021 list of the best value colleges in America. This ranking includes only public, four-year colleges and weighs the cost of tuition with each school’s acceptance rate, quality of professors, diversity, and the median earnings for alumni six years after graduation.

For in-state students, and even some out-of-state students, public universities are usually far less expensive than private institutions (though that doesn’t mean students at these schools graduate debt-free).

The difference in price doesn’t mean that value is lost. On the contrary, some of the most prestigious schools in the United States, from the West Coast to the East Coast, are public universities, and many are conducting cutting-edge research that will fuel the technologies of tomorrow. And, in some cases, the return on investment is greater for those attending public programs.

But which public colleges have proved their value the most?

Read on to see which public schools prospective students can apply to that will allow them to maximize their educational potential.

50. South Dakota School of Mines & Technology

Location: Rapid City, SD

Undergraduate enrollment: 1,873

Student to faculty ratio: 15:1

Acceptance rate: 77%

Graduation rate: 49%

Tuition: $11,020 in-state; $15,400 out-of-state

Six-year median earnings: $56,500

Two-year employment rate: 94%

Overall rank: #159

49. Iowa State University

Location: Ames, IA

Undergraduate enrollment: 27,929

Student to faculty ratio: 19:1

Acceptance rate: 92%

Graduation rate: 74%

Tuition: $9,320 in-state; $24,508 out-of-state

Six-year median earnings: $50,700

Two-year employment rate: 96%

Overall rank: #158

48. University of Washington – Tacoma

Location: Tacoma, WA

Undergraduate enrollment: 4,005

Student to faculty ratio: 16:1

Acceptance rate: 87%

Graduation rate: 56%

Tuition: $11,639 in-state; $38,340 out-of-state

Six-year median earnings: $57,700

Two-year employment rate: 91%

Overall rank: #157

47. University of Connecticut – Stamford

Location: Stamford, CT

Undergraduate enrollment: 1,701

Student to faculty ratio: 19:1

Acceptance rate: 91%

Graduation rate: 64%

Tuition: $14,648 in-state; $37,316 out-of-state

Six-year median earnings: $58,400

Two-year employment rate: 95%

Overall rank: #152

46. Citadel Military College of South Carolina

Location: Charleston, SC

Undergraduate enrollment: 2,654

Student to faculty ratio: 12:1

Acceptance rate: 75%

Graduation rate: 74%

Tuition: $12,620 in-state; $35,876 out-of-state

Six-year median earnings: $56,800

Two-year employment rate: 96%

Overall rank: #149

45. Oregon Institute of Technology

Location: Klamath Falls, OR

Undergraduate enrollment: 2,311

Student to faculty ratio: 15:1

Acceptance rate: 97%

Graduation rate: 46%

Tuition: $10,485 in-state; $29,637 out-of-state

Six-year median earnings: $56,600

Two-year employment rate: 94%

Overall rank: #148

44. CUNY Baruch College

Location: New York, NY

Undergraduate enrollment: 11,495

Student to faculty ratio: 18:1

Acceptance rate: 43%

Graduation rate: 70%

Tuition: $7,462 in-state; $15,412 out-of-state

Six-year median earnings: $57,200

Two-year employment rate: 89%

Overall rank: #147

43. University of Washington – Bothell

Location: Bothell, WA

Undergraduate enrollment: 4,623

Student to faculty ratio: 20:1

Acceptance rate: 74%

Graduation rate: 69%

Tuition: $11,390 in-state; $38,091 out-of-state

Six-year median earnings: $57,700

Two-year employment rate: 91%

Overall rank: #144

42. University of Minnesota Twin Cities

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Undergraduate enrollment: 30,001

Student to faculty ratio: 17:1

Acceptance rate: 57%

Graduation rate: 83%

Tuition: $15,027 in-state; $33,325 out-of-state

Six-year median earnings: $51,900

Two-year employment rate: 94%

Overall rank: #142

41. University of California – Santa Barbara

Location: Santa Barbara, CA

Undergraduate enrollment: 22,601

Student to faculty ratio: 22:1

Acceptance rate: 30%

Graduation rate: 83%

Tuition: $14,445 in-state; $42,199 out-of-state

Six-year median earnings: $55,300

Two-year employment rate: 91%

Overall rank: #137

40. University of Connecticut – Avery Point

Location: Groton, CT

Undergraduate enrollment: 502

Student to faculty ratio: 16:1

Acceptance rate: 94%

Graduation rate: 61%

Tuition: $14,638 in-state; $37,306 out-of-state

Six-year median earnings: $58,400

Two-year employment rate: 95%

Overall rank: #135

39. The College of New Jersey

Location: Ewing, NJ

Undergraduate enrollment: 6,823

Student to faculty ratio: 13:1

Acceptance rate: 49%

Graduation rate: 86%

Tuition: $16,942 in-state; $28,921 out-of-state

Six-year median earnings: $58,500

Two-year employment rate: 95%

Overall rank: #130

38. University of Connecticut – Waterbury

Location: Waterbury, CT

Undergraduate enrollment: 769

Student to faculty ratio: 22:1

Acceptance rate: 95%

Graduation rate: 64%

Tuition: $14,638 in-state; $37,306 out-of-state

Six-year median earnings: $58,400

Two-year employment rate: 95%

Overall rank: #128

37. University of Delaware

Location: Newark, DE

Undergraduate enrollment: 18,355

Student to faculty ratio: 15:1

Acceptance rate: 71%

Graduation rate: 81%

Tuition: $14,280 in-state; $35,710 out-of-state

Six-year median earnings: $57,000

Two-year employment rate: 96%

Overall rank: #126

36. Binghamton University, SUNY

Location: Vestal, NY

Undergraduate enrollment: 13,630

Student to faculty ratio: 19:1

Acceptance rate: 41%

Graduation rate: 82%

Tuition: $10,201 in-state; $27,791 out-of-state

Six-year median earnings: $61,600

Two-year employment rate: 92%

Overall rank: #124

35. University of Connecticut

Location: Storrs, CT

Undergraduate enrollment: 18,478

Student to faculty ratio: 16:1

Acceptance rate: 49%

Graduation rate: 84%

Tuition: $17,226 in-state; $39,894 out-of-state

Six-year median earnings: $58,400

Two-year employment rate: 95%

Overall rank: #122

34. University of Georgia

Location: Athens, GA

Undergraduate enrollment: 27,947

Student to faculty ratio: 17:1

Acceptance rate: 45%

Graduation rate: 87%

Tuition: $12,080 in-state; $31,120 out-of-state

Six-year median earnings: $50,500

Two-year employment rate: 92%

Overall rank: #117

33. University of Maryland – College Park

Location: College Park, MD

Undergraduate enrollment: 28,501

Student to faculty ratio: 18:1

Acceptance rate: 44%

Graduation rate: 87%

Tuition: $10,779 in-state; $36,891 out-of-state

Six-year median earnings: $62,900

Two-year employment rate: 93%

Overall rank: #115

32. University of Washington

Location: Seattle, WA

Undergraduate enrollment: 29,496

Student to faculty ratio: 19:1

Acceptance rate: 52%

Graduation rate: 84%

Tuition: $11,465 in-state; $38,166 out-of-state

Six-year median earnings: $57,700

Two-year employment rate: 91%

Overall rank: #105

31. Clemson University

Location: Clemson, SC

Undergraduate enrollment: 18,971

Student to faculty ratio: 16:1

Acceptance rate: 51%

Graduation rate: 84%

Tuition: $15,558 in-state; $38,550 out-of-state

Six-year median earnings: $52,400

Two-year employment rate: 94%

Overall rank: #103

30. California State University Maritime Academy

Location: Vallejo, CA

Undergraduate enrollment: 975

Student to faculty ratio: 13:1

Acceptance rate: 76%

Graduation rate: 67%

Tuition: $7,160 in-state; $19,040 out-of-state

Six-year median earnings: $82,900

Two-year employment rate: 95%

Overall rank: #102

29. New Jersey Institute of Technology

Location: Newark, NJ

Undergraduate enrollment: 6,827

Student to faculty ratio: 17:1

Acceptance rate: 73%

Graduation rate: 67%

Tuition: $17,674 in-state; $33,386 out-of-state

Six-year median earnings: $68,500

Two-year employment rate: 92%

Overall rank: #101

28. University of California – Irvine

Location: Irvine, CA

Undergraduate enrollment: 29,251

Student to faculty ratio: 18:1

Acceptance rate: 27%

Graduation rate: 84%

Tuition: $13,727 in-state; $43,481 out-of-state

Six-year median earnings: $58,400

Two-year employment rate: 90%

Overall rank: #99

27. North Carolina State University

Location: Raleigh, NC

Undergraduate enrollment: 22,317

Student to faculty ratio: 14:1

Acceptance rate: 45%

Graduation rate: 82%

Tuition: $9,100 in-state; $29,220 out-of-state

Six-year median earnings: $52,500

Two-year employment rate: 94%

Overall rank: #97

26. University of California – San Diego

Location: La Jolla, CA

Undergraduate enrollment: 29,491

Student to faculty ratio: 19:1

Acceptance rate: 31%

Graduation rate: 87%

Tuition: $14,415 in-state; $44,169 out-of-state

Six-year median earnings: $59,900

Two-year employment rate: 89%

Overall rank: #96

25. University of California – Davis

Location: Davis, CA

Undergraduate enrollment: 29,967

Student to faculty ratio: 20:1

Acceptance rate: 39%

Graduation rate: 87%

Tuition: $14,495 in-state; $44,249 out-of-state

Six-year median earnings: $58,200

Two-year employment rate: 91%

Overall rank: #94

24. James Madison University

Location: Harrisonurg, VA

Undergraduate enrollment: 18,881

Student to faculty ratio: 16:1

Acceptance rate: 77%

Graduation rate: 84%

Tuition: $12,330 in-state; $29,230 out-of-state

Six-year median earnings: $56,600

Two-year employment rate: 96%

Overall rank: #91

23. University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Location: Chapel Hill, NC

Undergraduate enrollment: 18,526

Student to faculty ratio: 13:1

Acceptance rate: 23%

Graduation rate: 91%

Tuition: $8,980 in-state; $36,159 out-of-state

Six-year median earnings: $55,600

Two-year employment rate: 94%

Overall rank: #84

22. University of California – Los Angeles

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Undergraduate enrollment: 31,009

Student to faculty ratio: 18:1

Acceptance rate: 12%

Graduation rate: 92%

Tuition: $13,240 in-state; $42,994 out-of-state

Six-year median earnings: $60,700

Two-year employment rate: 89%

Overall rank: #79

21. University of Wisconsin

Location: Madison, WI

Undergraduate enrollment: 29,375

Student to faculty ratio: 17:1

Acceptance rate: 54%

Graduation rate: 88%

Tuition: $10,725 in-state; $37,785 out-of-state

Six-year median earnings: $56,200

Two-year employment rate: 95%

Overall rank: #76

20. University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Location: Champaign, IL

Undergraduate enrollment: 32,757

Student to faculty ratio: 20:1

Acceptance rate: 59%

Graduation rate: 85%

Tuition: $15,122 in-state; $32,264 out-of-state

Six-year median earnings: $61,500

Two-year employment rate: 95%

Overall rank: #74

19. University of Texas – Austin

Location: Austin, TX

Undergraduate enrollment: 38,097

Student to faculty ratio: 18:1

Acceptance rate: 32%

Graduation rate: 86%

Tuition: $10,824 in-state; $38,326 out-of-state

Six-year median earnings: $58,200

Two-year employment rate: 93%

Overall rank: #73

18. Texas A&M University

Location: College Station, TX

Undergraduate enrollment: 47,399

Student to faculty ratio: 20:1

Acceptance rate: 58%

Graduation rate: 82%

Tuition: $12,153 in-state; $38,602 out-of-state

Six-year median earnings: $58,000

Two-year employment rate: 95%

Overall rank: #70

17. Purdue University

Location: West Lafayette, IN

Undergraduate enrollment: 31,849

Student to faculty ratio: 13:1

Acceptance rate: 60%

Graduation rate: 82%

Tuition: $9,992 in-state; $28,794 out-of-state

Six-year median earnings: $55,100

Two-year employment rate: 95%

Overall rank: #67

16. University of Florida

Location: Gainesville, FL

Undergraduate enrollment: 32,209

Student to faculty ratio: 18:1

Acceptance rate: 37%

Graduation rate: 88%

Tuition: $6,381 in-state; $28,659 out-of-state

Six-year median earnings: $56,000

Two-year employment rate: 92%

Overall rank: #66

15. University of California – Berkeley

Location: Berkeley, CA

Undergraduate enrollment: 29,570

Student to faculty ratio: 20:1

Acceptance rate: 16%

Graduation rate: 93%

Tuition: $14,253 in-state; $44,007 out-of-state

Six-year median earnings: $64,700

Two-year employment rate: 88%

Overall rank: #61

14. Missouri University of Science & Technology

Location: Rolla, MO

Undergraduate enrollment: 6,065

Student to faculty ratio: 18:1

Acceptance rate: 79%

Graduation rate: 66%

Tuition: $8,568 in-state; $26,660 out-of-state

Six-year median earnings: $71,200

Two-year employment rate: 95%

Overall rank: #60

13. Michigan Technological University

Location: Houghton, MI

Undergraduate enrollment: 5,465

Student to faculty ratio: 13:1

Acceptance rate: 74%

Graduation rate: 70%

Tuition: $15,660 in-state; $34,896 out-of-state

Six-year median earnings: $66,400

Two-year employment rate: 97%

Overall rank: #58

12. California Polytechnic State University – San Luis Obispo

Location: San Luis Obispo, CA

Undergraduate enrollment: 20,333

Student to faculty ratio: 21:1

Acceptance rate: 28%

Graduation rate: 82%

Tuition: $9,943 in-state; $23,833 out-of-state

Six-year median earnings: $66,900

Two-year employment rate: 95%

Overall rank: #56

11. College of William & Mary

Location: Williamsburg, VA

Undergraduate enrollment: 6,300

Student to faculty ratio: 11:1

Acceptance rate: 38%

Graduation rate: 90%

Tuition: $17,434 in-state; $40,089 out-of-state

Six-year median earnings: $58,500

Two-year employment rate: 94%

Overall rank: #55

10. Virginia Tech

Location: Blacksburg, VA

Undergraduate enrollment: 27,180

Student to faculty ratio: 14:1

Acceptance rate: 70%

Graduation rate: 86%

Tuition: $13,691 in-state; $32,835 out-of-state

Six-year median earnings: $62,500

Two-year employment rate: 96%

Overall rank: #54

9. University of Michigan – Ann Arbor

Location: Ann Arbor, MI

Undergraduate enrollment: 29,245

Student to faculty ratio: 11:1

Acceptance rate: 23%

Graduation rate: 93%

Tuition: $15,558 in-state; $51,200 out-of-state

Six-year median earnings: $63,400

Two-year employment rate: 94%

Overall rank: #47

8. Maine Maritime Academy

Location: Castine, ME

Undergraduate enrollment: 958

Student to faculty ratio: 11:1

Acceptance rate: 45%

Graduation rate: 71%

Tuition: $13,792 in-state; $27,820 out-of-state

Six-year median earnings: $95,600

Two-year employment rate: 96%

Overall rank: #43

7. University of Virginia

Location: Charlottesville, VA

Undergraduate enrollment: 15,990

Student to faculty ratio: 15:1

Acceptance rate: 24%

Graduation rate: 95%

Tuition: $17,798 in-state; $50,900 out-of-state

Six-year median earnings: $61,200

Two-year employment rate: 94%

Overall rank: #42

6. SUNY Maritime College

Location: Throggs Neck, NY

Undergraduate enrollment: 1,542

Student to faculty ratio: 15:1

Acceptance rate: 74%

Graduation rate: 75%

Tuition: $7,070 in-state; $16,980 out-of-state

Six-year median earnings: $82,800

Two-year employment rate: 95%

Overall rank: #29

5. Massachusetts Maritime Academy

Location: Buzzards Bay, MA

Undergraduate enrollment: 1,614

Student to faculty ratio: 16:1

Acceptance rate: 91%

Graduation rate: 76%

Tuition: $10,018 in-state; $25,752 out-of-state

Six-year median earnings: $86,600

Two-year employment rate: 97%

Overall rank: #24

4. Colorado School of Mines

Location: Golden, CO

Undergraduate enrollment: 4,709

Student to faculty ratio: 15:1

Acceptance rate: 53%

Graduation rate: 83%

Tuition: $19,062 in-state; $39,762 out-of-state

Six-year median earnings: $84,900

Two-year employment rate: 95%

Overall rank: #22

3. Virginia Military Institute

Location: Lexington, VA

Undergraduate enrollment: 1,685

Student to faculty ratio: 10:1

Acceptance rate: 60%

Graduation rate: 79%

Tuition: $19,118 in-state; $45,962 out-of-state

Six-year median earnings: $65,700

Two-year employment rate: 97%

Overall rank: #21

2. Georgia Institute of Technology

Location: Atlanta, GA

Undergraduate enrollment: 14,318

Student to faculty ratio: 18:1

Acceptance rate: 21%

Graduation rate: 90%

Tuition: $12,682 in-state; $33,794 out-of-state

Six-year median earnings: $79,100

Two-year employment rate: 95%

Overall rank: #13

1. United States Merchant Marine Academy

Location: Kings Point, NY

Undergraduate enrollment: 996

Student to faculty ratio: 13:1

Acceptance rate: 25%

Graduation rate: 80%

Tuition: $1,050 in-state; $1,050 out-of-state

Six-year median earnings: $88,100

Two-year employment rate: 97%

Overall rank: #1