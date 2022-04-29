ST. LOUIS — US News and World Report has released its annual ranking of the best schools in the nation. Some of the best schools in Missouri are located in the St. Louis and Kansas City areas.

They did not offer a ranking for private schools. You can check the directory for any school’s enrollment and the ratio of students to teachers.

The publication uses several factors to determine a school’s rank. A third of a school’s score is determined by whether students are ready to go to college. Seniors need to earn a qualifying score in at least one AP or IB exam.

Scores on state tests to graduate from high school make up another 40 percent of the score. Another 30 percent includes factors like graduation rates, curriculum, and underserved student performance.

Students in Missouri need at least 24 credits to graduate. The Missouri Assessment Program is used to assess their knowledge. They can also enroll in the LifeSmarts program to be an informed consumer.

Top 10 Missouri Public High Schools in 2022:

Metro Academic and Classical High School – St. Louis Lincoln College Prep. – Kansas City Ladue Horton Watkins High School – Ladue Ewing Marion Kauffman High School – Kansas City Collegiate School Of Medicine and Bioscience – St. Louis Clayton High School – Clayton Lafayette Sr. High School – Wildwood Kirkwood Sr. High School – Kirkwood Parkway West High School – Ballwin Marquette Sr. High School – Chesterfield

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.