KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A promising new partnership could result in new opportunities for students at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

On Thursday, the university unveiled an agreement with the Environmental Protection Agency, a working arrangement that centers on UMKC’s school of engineering and research.

An EPA spokesperson said the agreement will offer internships and job opportunities for students enrolled in that program, as the two entities plan to collaborate.

The projects they’ll develop and cultivate together have yet to be determined. UMKC has become known for its chemical research efforts in recent years, according to the school’s chancellor, Dr. C. Mauli Agrawal.

“By this interaction, the students will have more opportunities to find jobs — professional jobs. We’re very intent on doing that for our students here at UMKC by connecting them to the right employers,” Dr. Agrawal said.

The partnership will encourage groups from the EPA to meet with UMKC students taking related career paths, and involve them in meetings, workshops and tours.

