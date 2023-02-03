The Hall Family Foundation donated $15 million toward a $120 million building the University of Missouri-Kansas City plans for Hospital Hill to advance education and outreach for medical and dental students.

The Kansas City foundation’s gift means UMKC has secured $95 million in donations for the Healthcare Innovation and Delivery Building planned for 25th and Charlotte streets, the school said in a release.

UMKC said the building will help provide “leading-edge health care education,” attract top students and researchers, and further extend the school’s reach in providing care to underserved populations.

The school aims to elevate its UMKC Health Sciences District into “a major regional academic medical center that can generate billions of dollars in jobs and economic impact for the Kansas City region,” the release says.

The new building will provide advanced technology for physician training and house the new biomedical engineering program. In addition, the release says, the facility will house the UMKC Health Equity Institute and the Data Science and Analytics Innovation Center.

