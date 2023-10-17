KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Missouri-Kansas City is giving a first look at its new $120 million Healthcare Delivery and Innovation Building.

The university released renderings Tuesday of the new medical and dental building, which it said will be its largest capital investment to date.

The six-story 200,000-square-foot building will take over what is currently a university-owned parking lot at 25th and Charlotte streets. UMKC hopes to break ground on the project in 2024 and complete it by 2026.

The new facility will include UMKC School of Dentistry clinics, School of Medicine labs, collaboration space for the biomedical engineering program, the UMKC Health Equity Institute and the Data Science and Analytics Innovation Center.

A rendering of UMKC’s new Healthcare Delivery and Innovation Building (photo via UMKC)

The new building will also provide two floors of office space for University Health.

“The new Healthcare Delivery and Innovation Building will be one of a kind,” UMKC Chancellor Mauli Agrawal said in a release.

“We know of only one other combined medical and dental education building in the nation, and none other that will include what ours will with a unique combination of collaborative programs focused on elevating health care.”

The University of Missouri System Board of Curators approved the project back in February, and UMKC said the project is now almost fully funded with $115 million secured.

The Hall Family Foundation donated $15 million to the facility, and the Sunderland Foundation has pledged $30 million.

Additionally, the last two Missouri state budgets have designated $60 million to the building, and former U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt helped secure $10 million in federal funding.