KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Missouri-Kansas City is taking steps to make college more affordable.

The university announced a new scholarship that will make college free for certain students in need. UMKC also unveiled a new award that will provide in-state tuition rates to out-of-state students who meet certain criteria.

The Roo Advantage Scholarship will be available for full-time Missouri and Kansas first-time and transfer students who are Pell Grant-eligible.

Federal Pell Grants usually are awarded to undergraduate students who display exceptional financial need. The amount of a student’s grant depends on family finances, the cost of attendance and more.

UMKC’s new scholarship will cover any remaining full-time tuition and fees not covered by other scholarships or grants.

The Roo Nation Award will extend in-state tuition rates to non-Missouri residents.

But to qualify, students must be a U.S. citizen and a newly enrolled nonresident undergrad with a high school GPA of at least a 3.0. The in-state tuition rate will not apply for medical, pharmacy, dentistry and law students.

The Roo Advantage Scholarship is available beginning with the fall 2022 semester. The Roo Nation Award will begin in fall 2023. Both can renew each year. Find more information on the university’s website.

“We are committed to making higher education affordable to the Kansas City community, all of Missouri and Kansas and beyond,” Jenny Lundgren, UMKC provost and executive vice chancellor, said in a news release.

“These programs remove financial barriers that stand in the way of people earning the credentials needed to launch a professional career.”