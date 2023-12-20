RAYTOWN, Mo. — New video shows the argument between a Raytown South Middle School teacher and a school board member that led to one of the men being cited for assault.

FOX4 obtained the video Wednesday after submitting a records request under Missouri’s Sunshine Law.

The video, seen in the video player above, shows Raytown School Board Vice President Michael Watson enter the school’s office and start speaking to an unnamed teacher. The video does not have audio, but footage shows the conversation quickly escalates into an argument.

Watson previously told FOX4 he went to Raytown South for a scheduled meeting to talk to the teacher after school about his child.

Eventually an employee sitting at the front desk leaves the camera’s view. A few minutes later, the video shows a Raytown police officer returns with two other unidentified people, and they separate the two men.

Raytown police initially told FOX4 they were called to the school around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, and the victim reported he had been threatened. A police spokesperson called it a dispute, and a report indicated there were harassing communications.

Watson has since been cited for non-injury assault and maintains nothing physical occurred.

According to the citation, Watson “did knowingly assault the victim by aggressing toward the victim in a hostile manner and making statements placing him in fear for his safety/well being and that of his family.”

At a Raytown School Board meeting earlier this month, Raytown’s National Education Association President Mary Rigan called for a thorough investigation and decisive action.

“This alleged incident undermines the hard work of our teachers and sets a troubling precedent for workplace conduct in our district,” Rigan said. It is vital Raytown educators receive unwavering support from the administration and school board, especially in situations where safety and respect are at risk.”

School Board President Alonzo Burton previously told FOX4 the incident is under investigation.