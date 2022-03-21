Olathe, Kan. — Students interested in a career in dance will soon be able to enroll in a new degree program in Olathe.

On Wednesday the Kansas Board of Regents approved a request from Visible Music College for degree granting authority in Kansas.

Founded in 2000, Visible Music College is a private Christian music college with campuses in major U.S cities including Memphis, Tennessee; Chicago, Illinois; and Dallas, Texas.

To qualify for degree-granting approval, the institution submitted documents on the campus site, equipment and space needed for students. Board staff also reviewed multiple documents provided by Visible including financial statements, proof of accreditation and enrollment agreement as well as an outline of tuition and fees and program information including course outlines, clinical or externship requirements and faculty qualifications.

The new campus will be operated by The Culture House and Störling Conservatory of Dance in Olathe. The school will offer Bachelor of Arts in Dance with concentrations in Performance, Choreography and Dance Ministry.

“This new degree is an incredible opportunity for dancers who want to pursue a higher education in dance while also preparing for a professional career in the arts.” Kathleen Schuler, director for the Störling Conservatory of Dance, said.

Students will have the option to enroll in an accelerated coursework schedule to complete their degree over the course of three years and two summer terms or though a traditional four year degree path. The conservatory also offers a one year certificate in dance.

Enrollment is now open for the Fall 2022 semester. Auditions can be accepted by video or by special appointment. Prospective students can find more information on audition and application requirements on the Störling Conservatory website.