OLATHE, Kan. —Voters have approved a new $298 million bond for the Olathe School District.

Last month the Johnson County Election Office mailed out 104,211 ballots to registered voters within the Olathe School District boundary.

The district requested support of a $298.3 million bond initiative to go toward things like the construction of a new operations service center, replacement of Santa Fe Trail Middle School and general facility maintenance.

Unofficial election results show 15,936 (67.7%) voters supported the bond and 7,591 (32.27%) people voted against the bond initiative. County election officials reported roughly a 23% voter participation rate for the mail-in election.

Johnson County Election Commissioner Fred Sherman said while mail-in elections are common for school bond initiatives, it’s sometimes difficult to predict voter turnout.

“Each election is unique unto themselves, so it’s hard to compare it to any specific election,” Sherman said. “This last November we had the local elections. It was a polls-based election, but in that one we ended up with about 25% participation.”

“Today, I am grateful for our Olathe Public Schools community for the opportunity to positively impact our students and their future,” Superintendent Brent Yeager said.

“We have a long-standing history of support within our community and success with previous bond elections, and we thank you for continuing to invest in high quality schools and education right here in Olathe through this bond.”

Official election results will be available following a canvas on Tuesday, March 8 at 9 a.m. at the Johnson County Election Office.