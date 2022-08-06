KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City-area students and teachers are gearing up to return to school this month.

For kids on the Kansas side, school starts as early as this coming week. But on the Missouri side, districts can’t start classes until two weeks before the first Monday in September, so students get a little more summer time.

But who’s going back to school first? And who has the most summer left? Find your district’s start date and see how it stacks up to others below:

Kansas

Wyandotte County

Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools

The first day of school for Pre-K through 6th and 9th graders is Aug. 15. All other students join Aug. 16. KCKPS also has a back-to-school fair scheduled for Aug. 6 where all students across Wyandotte County can receive school supplies, books, sports physicals, immunizations and more.

Piper School District

Piper 6th and 9th graders and all new 6-12th students head back to school Aug. 10 for a half-day. Then all students report for the first full day of classes Aug. 11. The district has various meet the teacher nights, according to its calendar.

Turner School District

On Aug. 10, Turner students in grades 1-7th and 9th head back for a half-day. Then Aug. 11, grades K-6 have another half-day while 7-12th graders will have their first full day. On Aug. 12, all students will report for a full, normal schedule. The district has several back-to-school nights scheduled. Find more info online.

Bonner Springs-Edwardsville School District

All Bonner Springs students head back to school Aug. 17. But first, the district has a back-to-school event planned from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 6 at the district PE Center/Fieldhouse. There will be free school supplies for K-12 students and community resources.

Johnson County

Olathe Public Schools

Olathe K-5 and 6th and 9th graders head back to school Aug. 11 for a half-day. Then all elementary, middle and high school students return for their first full day Aug. 12. Early education returns the following Monday. Schools have different “sneak peak” and parent information nights planned.

Shawnee Mission School District

Shawnee Mission kids in 1st through 6th report for a half-day Aug. 11, and students in 7th and 9th grades will have a full day Aug. 11 as well. Then Aug. 12, 8th graders and all other high schoolers will have their first day of school. Pre-K and kindergarteners will start the following week. SMSD has more resources online.

Blue Valley School District

On Aug. 16, 6th and 9th graders will have a transition day as they move to new schools. Then all students report for their first day Aug. 17, according to the district calendar.

De Soto School District

On Aug. 17, De Soto kids in K-6 and 9th grade will have a half-day for their first day back to school. Then 7-8th and 10-12th graders return Aug. 18, along with everyone else, for their first full day.

Gardner-Edgerton School District

Gardner-Edgerton students in grades K-8 will return for a half-day on Aug. 11, but 9th graders and new students will have a full-day that same day. On Aug. 12, all other students return for their first day.

Spring Hill School District

Pre-K through 9th graders at Spring Hill go back to school Aug. 17, and the rest of high schoolers return Aug. 18.

Leavenworth County

Leavenworth School District

The first day of school for all Leavenworth students is Aug. 16. The district has open house nights scheduled for Aug. 11 at its elementary and middle schools and for Aug. 23 at its high school.

Fort Leavenworth School District

Fort Leavenworth kids go back to school on Aug. 16, according to the district calendar. Kindergarteners have half-days from Aug. 16-26 before starting full-days Aug. 29. The district has orientation and parent events scheduled Aug. 15.

Lansing School District

USD 469 students in Pre-K through 6th grade and new middle and high schoolers will go back to school Aug. 15. Meanwhile, grades 7-8 and 10-12 will have their first day on Aug. 16. Each school has their open house/orientation information on the district’s website.

Tonganoxie School District

Tonganoxie students in 1st through 6th and 9th grades will have a half-day on Aug. 18. Then all kids 1st through 12th will have their first full day Aug. 19. Kindergarten will have half-days Aug. 22-24 before their first full day Aug. 25.

Basehor-Linwood School District

Kids in K-6 and 9th grade go back to school at Basehor-Linwood on Aug. 16; all other grades return Aug. 17. The district has several school “sneak peak” events scheduled for students and their families; see the calendar for more info.

Douglas County

Lawrence Public Schools

All Lawrence students report Aug. 18 for their first day of school. But before that, teachers will host “listen and learn sessions for families Aug. 15, and the district will have a half-day orientation for kindergarteners and 6th and 9th graders on Aug. 17. Get more back-to-school information on the district’s website.

Baldwin City School District

Elementary students in 1st through 5th grades report for their first day on Aug. 16 while all other grades return Aug. 17. The district also has Back to School nights planned on Aug. 15 and 6th and 9th grade orientations planned for Aug. 16. See the district’s calendar for more information.

Eudora School District

Eudora 1st through 9th graders — and new high schoolers — will report Aug. 11 for a half-day, according to the district calendar. Then grades 1-12 will be in session Aug. 12. Kindergarteners will have half-days from Aug. 15-17 before their first full day Aug. 18.

Missouri

Jackson County

Kansas City Public Schools

The first day of school for KCPS students is Aug. 22. Schools throughout the district have different open house/back to school nights scheduled before the first day. You can find all event scheduled and a general school supplies list on the district’s website here.

Center School District

The first day of school for Center students is Aug. 24. The district has a back-to-school immunization clinic scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 13 at Center High School. School immunizations and COVID-19 vaccines will be available for everyone 6 months and older.

Hickman Mills School District

Hickman Mills’ Pre-K through 2nd, 6th and 9th grades return for their first day of school Aug. 22. Then all other grades have their first day Aug. 23, according to the district calendar.

Raytown School District

All Raytown students head back to class Aug. 22. Before that, the district has open house events scheduled Aug. 17 for middle schoolers and Aug. 18 for elementary schools, according to its calendar.

Grandview School District

Grandview students’ first day is set for Aug. 22, but 6th and 9th graders have a transition day scheduled for Aug. 19. Several Grandview schools have back-to-school events planned; find more information on individual schools’ websites.

Lee’s Summit School District

On Aug. 23, Lee’s Summit students are headed back to class. Individual schools have various open house and back-to-school events planned. Check with your building for more information.

Fort Osage School District

The first day of school for Fort Osage students is Aug. 22. Several schools are hosting open house events from Aug. 16-18. Find a full list of those events here.

Independence School District

Independence students’ first day is Aug. 22. Elementary schools have a “Meet the Teacher Night” planned for Aug. 18, and other schools have various events planned as well. The district is also hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Aug. 17.

Blue Springs School District

Blue Springs students head back to school Aug. 24. Individual schools have “Meet the Teacher Night” events planned before classes start; check with your student’s building.

Grain Valley Schools

The first day of school is set for Aug. 22 at Grain Valley Schools. The district also have various orientations and “Meet the Teacher Nights” planned for Aug. 16 and Aug. 18, according to its calendar.

Oak Grove School District

Oak Grove students will be heading back to school on Aug. 25. Before that, 9th grade orientation is set for Aug. 18, and elementary and middle schoolers have back to school events planned for Aug. 23. Find more information on the district calendar.

Clay County

North Kansas City School District

With the exception of the district’s year-round schools, all North Kansas City students will head back to class Aug. 22. The district has more back-to-school information online.

Liberty Public Schools

All students at Liberty are heading back to class Aug. 24. But before that, the district has back-to-school nights planned. Find a full list of each school’s back-to-school night/orientation online.

Smithville School District

Smithville students are going back to school on Aug. 23. Several schools also have back-to-school events planned before classes start. See the district’s calendar for more information.

Kearney School District

The first day of school for Kearney kids is Aug. 23. The district has several open house and back-to-school related events planned; find a full list online. Kearney is also hosting a Back-to-School Resource Fair Aug. 11, and Aug. 12 where students can get school supplies, backpacks and more. Families are encouraged to register online.

Platte County

Park Hill School District

Park Hill students’ first day is Aug. 22, according to the district calendar. Individual schools have different back-to-school nights planned. See your building’s school website for more information.

Platte County School District

Platte County’s first day of school is set for Aug. 23. The district has back-to-school and orientation events scheduled for every school; see the full list here.

Cass County

Belton School District

Belton students are headed back to school on Aug. 22. Before that, the district has “Meet the Teacher Night” events planned on Aug. 18; find more information on the district calendar.

Raymore-Peculiar School District

On Aug. 22, Ray-Pec students are set to go back to class, and “Meet the Teacher Night” is set for Aug. 17, according to the district calendar.

Pleasant Hill School District

Pleasant Hill’s first day back is Aug. 23. But first, the schools have preview days for students and their families. Find more information on the district calendar.

Harrisonville School District

Harrisonville students are headed back to school Aug. 24, and on Aug. 22, all schools are having their back-to-school nights at various times. Check with your school buildings for more information.