KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s officially August, which means the first day of school is just around the corner for most kids in the Kansas City area.

For kids on the Kansas side, some schools start as early as next week. But on the Missouri side, districts can’t start classes until two weeks before the first Monday in September, so students get a little more summer time.

But who’s going back to school first? And who has the most summer left? Find your district’s start date, plus any back-to-school events, and see how it all stacks up:

Kansas

Johnson County

Olathe Public Schools

Elementary students, as well as sixth- and ninth-graders, head back to school for a half-day on Friday, Aug. 11. Then all students return on Monday, Aug. 14 for a full day and the new school year. Find more back-to-school resources here.

Shawnee Mission School District

Shawnee Mission students in grades 1-7, 9 and 12 will have a half-day on Tuesday, Aug. 15. Then grades 8, 10 and 11 join for a full day on Wednesday, Aug. 16. On Thursday, Aug. 17, the youngest students — Pre-K and kindergarten — report for the new year. Find back-to-school resources on the district’s website.

Blue Valley School District

The first day of school for all Blue Valley students is Wednesday, Aug. 16. The district is planning back-to-school nights, with dates varying depending on the school. See a full schedule here. Find other Blue Valley resources here.

De Soto School District

Kindergarten through sixth grade and ninth-graders head back to school on Wednesday, Aug. 16, for a half-day. Then the rest of De Soto students join them on Thursday, Aug. 17 for the new school year. Find school supply lists online.

Gardner-Edgerton School District

Kids in kindergarten through ninth grade, plus any students new to the district, have their first day of the school on Thursday, Aug. 10. Then 10-12th grade students return on Friday, Aug. 11. Find more back-to-school updates here.

Spring Hill Schools

Pre-schoolers through ninth-graders return to Spring Hill Schools on Tuesday, Aug. 15. Then 10-12th graders will join them on Wednesday, Aug. 16 for the new school year.

Wyandotte County

Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools

The first day of school for kindergarteners though sixth-graders, ninth-graders and students new to the district is Wednesday, Aug. 16. Then all other students join on Thursday, Aug. 17.

The Foundation for Excellence will host its annual Wyandotte County Back to School Fair from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at Central Office in KCK. There will be school supplies, hygiene kits, books and more. Students can also get sports physicals, immunizations and health screenings. Find more information here.

Piper School District

Piper students in sixth and ninth grade, plus new 6-12th grade students to the district, will have a half-day on Wednesday, Aug. 16. Then all students report for the school year on Thursday, Aug. 17.

Turner School District

Grades 1st through 7th and 9th have a half-day on Monday, Aug. 14. Then on Tuesday, Aug. 15, kids in kindergarten through 6th grade have another half-day while 7-12th grades have their first full day of school. Wednesday, Aug. 16 is a full day for all grades.

The district is having a Back to School Bash from 4-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Turner High School. Families can learn about district resources, get school supplies, play games and more. Each school will also have it’s own back-to-school night. Find more resources here.

Bonner Springs-Edwardsville School District

The first day of school is set for Friday, Aug. 18, at the Bonner Springs-Edwardsville School District. The district also has a Braves Back to School event scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 12. Find school supply lists online.

Leavenworth County

Leavenworth School District

The first day of school is Tuesday, Aug. 15 for students in the Leavenworth School District. There will be student orientation on Monday, Aug. 14.

The district will also host Back to School night on Thursday, Aug. 10 for Kindergarten through 8th grade and on Wednesday, Aug. 9 for preschoolers. To find more details for the event click here.

Fort Leavenworth School District

The first day for Fort Leavenworth School District is Tuesday, Aug. 15. On Monday, Aug. 14, there will be Patton Student Orientation, Patton Parent Know Your School and Elementary Parent Know Your School. To see times, click here. Kindergarten will have half days from Aug. 15-24.

Lansing School District

School begins for Pre-K through 6th, and new middle and high school school students, on Tuesday, Aug. 15. Returning students in 7-8th grade and 10-12th grade start school Wednesday, Aug. 16. To find a school supply list, visit the Lansing School District website.

Tonganoxie School District

The first day of school for 1-5 grade is Aug. 15. Pre-K begins Aug. 16 and Kindergarten starts Aug. 17. The first full day of school for grades 1-12 is Aug. 16.

Meet the Principals night is Aug. 7 from 4-5:30 p.m. Meet the teacher night is Aug. 14 for Pre-K and 1-5 grade from 5:15-7:00 p.m. There are Kindergarten conferences in the morning on Aug. 15 and Aug. 16.

Basehor-Linwood School District

The first day of school for Basehor-Linwood School District is Aug. 15 and Aug. 16. Kindergarten to 6th grade and 9th grade will start on Aug. 15. while 7-8th and 10-12th grade will start Aug. 16.

BLHS will host Back to School Night on Aug. 21 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. LES, BES, ELC and GRE will have Back to School Nights on Aug. 10 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. BIS and 6th grade will have Back to School Night on Aug. 14.

Douglas County

Lawrence Public Schools

The first day for all Lawrence Public Schools is Aug. 17. Kindergarten, 6th grade and 9th grade will have a transition day Aug. 16, which is a half day.

Baldwin City School District

Baldwin City students have a half-day on Wednesday, Aug. 16, before their first full day of classes on Thursday, Aug. 17. The district is also holding a back-to-school night from 6-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Eudora School District

Students in grades 1st through 9th and new high schoolers have a half-day orientation on Thursday, Aug. 17. Then Friday, Aug. 18, is the first full day for all students.

Kindergarteners have a half-day on Monday, Aug. 21, before starting a regular schedule on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

Missouri

Jackson County

Kansas City Public Schools

The first day of school for all grades in Kansas City Public Schools is Aug. 21. To find dates and times for orientation and school supply list, click here.

Center School District

The first day of school for Center School District is Aug. 21. The first day of school will be an early release day. The district is hosting a Back-to-School Bash on Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Hickman Mills School District

The first day for Pre-Kindergarten-2nd, 6th and 9th grades in the Hickman Mills School District is Aug. 21. All of the other grades will begin the school year on Aug. 22. To find a your students school supply list, visit hickmanmills.org.

Raytown School District

Students in all grade PreK-12 will start their school year Wednesday, Aug. 23. RHS and SHS will have schedule pick up Thursday, Aug. 10th from 8 – 11 a.m. and 12:30 – 2:00 p.m. and Friday Aug. 11 at the same times as Thursday.

Thursday Aug. 17 RHS and RSHS will have an open house from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Northwood/Northwood Success Academy will have a Back-to-School Night Monday, Aug. 21 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. To find a full list of back to school events, visit Raytown School District’s website.

Grandview School District

Students in the Grandview School District will begin the school year on Monday, Aug. 21. There will be a transition day for select grades in the district Friday, Aug. 18.

Lee’s Summit School District

The first day of school for all Kindergartners through 12th graders in the Lee’s Summit School District is Wednesday, Aug. 23.

Fort Osage School District

The first day of school for all students going to school in the Fort Osage school district is Wednesday Aug. 21. To find out if your student has a designated back to school night, visit your schools calendar.

Independence School District

School begins for Kindergarten-8th graders in the Independence School District on Monday, Aug. 21. Many of the schools in the district have meet the teacher night Thursday, Aug. 17. To find out if your specific school has meet the teacher night, click here.

Blue Springs School District

The first day of school for students in the Blue Springs School District is Tuesday, Aug 22.

Grain Valley Schools

Students at Grain Valley Schools will start school Tuesday, Aug. 22. They will have a full day of school on the first day.

Middle and High schoolers will have Meet the Teacher on Wednesday, Aug. 16. Students starting 6th grade and 9th grade will have orientation on Wednesday, Aug. 16. Elementary schoolers will have a scheduled meet the teacher appointment on Thursday, Aug. 16.

Oak Grove School District

The first day of school for students attending a school in the Oak Grove School District start Wednesday, Aug. 23. There will be freshman orientation Thursday Aug. 17 and Middle School Orientation Monday, Aug. 21.

Clay County

North Kansas City Schools

The first day of school for all grades in the North Kansas City School District is Tuesday, Aug. 22. There will also be a Back-to-School night Thursday, Aug. 17. Find more details about first day activities and prep here.

Liberty Public Schools

The first day for all students at Liberty Public Schools is Wednesday, Aug. 23. Families can find school supply lists here.

Smithville School District

Smithville students head back to school on Tuesday, Aug. 22 Back-to-school nights are scheduled for Aug. 16 and Aug. 17, depending on the school. Find the schedule here and school supply lists here.

Kearney School District

Kearney’s first day of school is set for Tuesday, Aug. 22. The district has various transition days and open houses scheduled. See the full schedule here.

Platte County

Park Hill School District

Classes start Monday, Aug. 21 in the Park Hill School District.

Platte County School District

The first day of school at Platte County is Tuesday, Aug. 22. Every school has a back-to-school night scheduled before classes start. Here’s the full schedule.

North Platte School District

North Platte students head back to school on Tuesday, Aug. 22. Schools have various registration and back-to-school nights scheduled. Find the schedule here.

West Platte School District

Classes start Wednesday, Aug. 23 for West Platte students. The district has registration and open house nights scheduled for different schools. See the schedule here.

Cass County

Belton School District

Belton students head back to school on Monday, Aug. 21. The district also has some back-to-school nights scheduled; see the district calendar here. Find school supply lists here.

Raymore-Peculiar School District

Ray-Pec heads back to school on Tuesday, Aug. 22. Before classes start, some schools have meet-the-teacher nights. You can find the schedule here. The district also has more resources online.

Pleasant Hill School District

Classes start on Tuesday, Aug. 22 for Pleasant Hill students. On Monday, Aug. 21, there’s a transition day scheduled for 5th-graders. The district also has a Meet the Teacher night scheduled from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17.

Harrisonville School District

The first day of school in Harrisonville is Monday, Aug. 21. All schools have a Meet the Teacher night scheduled for Aug. 17. Find school supply lists here.