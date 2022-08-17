BRANSON, Mo. — The Branson Police Department shared an important safety tip to parents who are taking “first day of school” pictures of their little ones.

The first day of school photo is a classic parent move to share their excitement for the new school year. However, Branson police advise parents not to share certain information due to predators, scammers and other people looking to endanger their child, family or finances.

Police advise parents not to share:

School name

Age

Teacher’s name and grade

Identifying features (height, weight, etc.)

Overly personal information (think items related to passwords or security question answers, etc.)

If you have this information in the photo, Branson Police recommends you blur or cross out the sensitive details.

