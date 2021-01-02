Edwardsville paramedic dies from COVID-19 complications

EDWARDSVILLE, Kan. — The Edwardsville Fire Department announced that paramedic Jason Taylor died from complications with COVID-19 on Jan. 1, 2021.

In a statement, the fire department said Taylor had been with the department for three years. He graduated from Penn Valley Community College in 2008 as a mobile intensive care technician.

“We are saddened by the loss of Paramedic Taylor,” Fire Chief Tim Whitham, said in a statement. “Jason served our city and our citizens with compassion and expertise; we will miss him dearly.”

Taylor previously worked with Franklin County Emergency Medical Services and the City of Bonner Springs before moving to Edwardsville.

The Edwardsville Fire Department said Taylor’s family has asked for privacy during this difficult time and donations may be made at the Edwardsville Fire Headquarters.

Funeral arrangements are to be announced at a later date.